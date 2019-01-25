Local

Deported Mexican gang member who killed in Fresno years ago tried re-entering the U.S.

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

January 25, 2019 10:03 PM

A Mexican gang member who convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Fresno back in 1984 tried to illegally enter the United States on Monday. But he was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
A Mexican gang member who killed someone in the Fresno area 35 years ago and eventually was deported made an attempt this week to illegally re-enter the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release that the man was apprehended Monday by border patrol agents in Yuma, Ariz.

Authorities learned the man had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Fresno back in 1984 and served 11 years in prison.

Agents determined the man, who admitted to being a member of the Border Brothers street gang, had burrowed under an older section of border fence, the same area use by the group of 376 Central Americans the week prior in their attempt to get into the United States..

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are correctly identified.

The Mexican man will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.

Neither the man’s identity nor age was released.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

