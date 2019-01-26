Around the Valley | Youth awards, Coalinga gets rescue saws, and more

Aera Energy donates funds for rescue saws in Coalinga
The Harris Ranch Fire Station in Coalinga accepted a $5,000 donation from Aera Energy LLC to purchase four rescue saws, Cal Fire announced.
The saws can be used to extricate car crash victims or people under collapsed concrete or steel following an earthquake.
Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year announced
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County announced its 2019 Youth of the Year awards.
Erika Smith, 16, is the first-place winner, earning a $3,000 scholarship and moving on to the Northern California competition. She is from the Pinedale club.
Other winners: Jacquelin Monroy, 18, from Orange Cove, second place; and Victoria Valdez, 18, from Oakhurst, third place.
Tech grant helps FPU students
A $30,000 grant from the Hamilton Roddis Foundation will help Fresno Pacific University students get their hands on the latest data analytics software, according to a university news release.
The FPU School of Business will benefit from a virtual computer lab with web-based software that can be accessed through computer labs on campus or through personal devices.
Eagle Mountain donations total $280K in 2018
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville announced that it gave away $280,000 in charity in 2018, including monetary donations, raffle items, bonus cash and water.
Local charities, businesses and nonprofits in Kern and Tulare counties such as the Visalia and Porterville Rescue Mission, the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Valley Oak SPCA, the Alzheimer’s Association, Food Link of Tulare County and the National Alliance on Mental Illness were helped, according to public relations manager Rachel McDarment-Perry.
The annual benefit golf tournament in September raised $55,000 for CASA of Tulare, Helping Hands Kitchen in Porterville, Habitat for Humanity and Amvets Department of California.
