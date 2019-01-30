He sacrificed his smile for his family. Now, a charitable doctor is stepping in to help

Fresno orthodontist Dr. Brian Thurman and his staff chose Juan Figueroa as the winner of free braces in a contest celebrating Orthodontic Health Month.
Thurman Orthodontics surprised Figueroa with the news Wednesday morning when he came in for what he thought was a simple consultation.
The three-month-long contest was open for anyone to nominate a deserving person. It drew more than 200 entries, Thurman said.
Figueroa was nominated by his sister, Emma. In her submission she explained how much Figueroa sacrificed growing up to raise her while their mother worked long hours in the field. He is now a father and husband and said Wednesday he appreciated the award because he wasn’t sure how he could pay for the treatment.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments