Man killed by train early Thursday in central Fresno

A man walking on the railroad tracks in central Fresno died at the scene after he was struck by a northbound freight early Thursday, Fresno police reported.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the incident took place about 2 a.m. as the man was walking northbound between the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe tracks near Shields and Wishon avenues.
The fatality took place about 2 a.m. The Fresno County Coroner has not identified the victim.
