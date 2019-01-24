Local

Man killed by train early Thursday in central Fresno

By Jim Guy

January 24, 2019 10:35 AM

A man walking on the railroad tracks in central Fresno died at the scene after he was struck by a northbound freight early Thursday, Fresno police reported.

Lt. Mark Hudson said the incident took place about 2 a.m. as the man was walking northbound between the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe tracks near Shields and Wishon avenues.

The fatality took place about 2 a.m. The Fresno County Coroner has not identified the victim.

