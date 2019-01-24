Suspicious envelope investigated at Fresno post office

Fresno police responded to a report of a suspicious package left at a Fresno post office Thursday morning, but the item turned out to be harmless.
Lt. Mark Hudson said officers were sent to the post office at Mariposa Street and Holland Avenue about 6 a.m., where an envelope that at first appeared to be suspicious was shoved under a door.
Hudson said the envelope was X-Rayed, and it was determined that it was not a threat.
The envolope was turned over to a U.S. Postal inspector.
