Major injury crash reported on Highway 41 in Fresno, CHP reports

A major injury crash involving several vehicles reported just before 10 p.m. Monday on northbound Highway 41 near Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details are preliminary. The crash involved three vehicles and a semi-truck, according to the CHP website.
All northbound lanes in the crash’s vicinity on Highway 41 were closed as CHP officers addressed the scene.
More will be posted as information becomes available.
