Donation allows Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen visitor centers

Thanks to a donation, the visitor centers in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks that have been shuttered during the federal shutdown have reopened for weekends, park officials announced Saturday.
According to a release from the parks, the Sequoia Parks Conservancy made the donation that will open the doors at all interpretive ranger and maintenance facilities as well as Pear Lake Winter Hut.
The facilities will be open through Monday this holiday weekend and weekends for the foreseeable future, the release said.
