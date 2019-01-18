Storage units burn in 2-alarm Clovis Avenue fire

Contents of as many as 22 units were destroyed or damaged early Friday when a storage facility at Clovis Avenue near Shields Avenue caught fire, according to Fresno Fire officials.
Spokesman Robert Castillo said first responders arrived to find flames at the facility. A second alarm was sounded, and more trucks sped to the scene.
At 9 a.m., Castillo said there was “still a very active scene,” at the facility, and firefighters were bringing in heavy equipment to move items from the damaged 8-by-10 storage units. Some of the items included firearms, which needed to be secured in other areas, he added.
Castillo said it was too early to even estimate the amount of financial damage caused by the fire or to determine what started the blaze.
