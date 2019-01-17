Local

Yosemite hikers rescued by helicopter in North Dome area

By Carmen George

January 17, 2019 05:39 PM

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Two hikers in Yosemite National Park were rescued by helicopter on Wednesday.

Yosemite officials announced the rescue Thursday evening on Twitter, writing that park rangers, search and rescue personnel, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued the hikers in the North Dome area.

They were hoisted out by helicopter. The rescuers hiked out safely.

No more information was immediately available about the hikers condition or what led to their rescue. The park is operating with fewer employees due to the government shutdown.

Earlier this month, a man died in Yosemite after falling above Nevada Fall.

Read Next

local

Man dies after fall into Merced River in Yosemite National Park during government shutdown

Read Next

local

National parks will dip into visitor fees to fund cleanup, staffing during shutdown, memo says

Read Next

political-notebook

It’s not just trash — money lost during shutdown could have long-term effects at Yosemite

The government shutdown hasn't stopped people from visiting the country's national parks. Here's what a few visitors had to say at Yosemite on Jan. 2, 2019.

By

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  