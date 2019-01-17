Local

Shaver Lake rescue included chainsaws, woman hit by tree, car catching fire, flat tire

By Carmen George

January 17, 2019 04:34 PM

In case you forgot: Here’s how to drive safely in winter weather

Caltrans offers tips for driving and traveling over the Sierra to Lake Tahoe in winter conditions of snow and rain.
By
Up Next
Caltrans offers tips for driving and traveling over the Sierra to Lake Tahoe in winter conditions of snow and rain.
By

A rescue operation at Shaver Lake during a fierce winter storm turned into an all-day saga for a stranded couple and group of deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office who were looking for them.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to help the husband and wife, whose SUV was reportedly stuck in mud and blocked by a downed tree on Old Railroad Grade Road, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti reported Thursday.

“Also, as the woman had stepped out of her vehicle, another tree fell, struck her head and caused a gash,” Botti said. “Shortly thereafter, the SUV somehow caught on fire. The woman and her husband got a safe distance away and huddled together to try and stay warm.”

Two deputies used chainsaws to cut through numerous trees blocking roadways to get to the couple, and then to get them to safety. Heavy rain and winds in the area toppled the trees.

“With rain pouring down and the wind howling, two deputies teamed up to cut the tree, while the other two deputies moved the pieces out of the way,” Botti said. “Meanwhile, they could hear more trees snapping in the distance. During their trek down the road, the deputies encountered a dozen more trees in the road, which required sawing and moving before they could continue on. To make matters worse, one of the deputies got a flat tire, so he left that vehicle behind and got a ride with another deputy.”

The four deputies reached the stranded couple around midnight, and while driving them to safety, had to stop to cut and move about six more fallen trees.

Deputies eventually met with paramedics who transported the couple, who were not named, to the hospital in an ambulance. The woman received stitches and “both are now doing well,” Botti said.

The deputies, “although muddy and soaking wet,” were uninjured and traveled back up the mountain to change out the flat tire on one of their vehicles. The entire operation took seven hours to complete.

Winter driving conditions are tough for anyone, especially snow plow drivers. The Idaho Transportation Department has these tips for coexisting with snow plows while you're on the road this winter.

By

With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather.

By

Public Information Officer Liza Whitmore interviews Donner Pass Maintenance Superintendent Dave Wood who shares important tips for motorists heading to higher elevations this winter.

By

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  