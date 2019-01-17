More showers Thursday with chance of thunderstorms

Showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the central San Joaquin Valley after an overnight storm dropped about a half-inch of rain in Fresno, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather system is the last in a series of wet weather fronts for now. It was a relatively warm system, which raised the snow level to 8,500 feet in the Sierra Nevada, forcing China Peak ski resort to close Thursday. Officials at the resort reported that the area received about 10 inches of “wet snow,” but the “very rough weather” included some rain, and there was no time to groom slopes for arriving skiers. It will be business as usual Friday and for the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Rain caused isolated flooding in some areas. In downtown Fresno, city workers were called to repair clogged drains near the Poverello House at F and Santa Clara streets.
Official measurements show Fresno received .45 inches of rain; Madera .36; Hanford .54; and Lemoore .26.
