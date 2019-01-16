Local

Man killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 16, 2019 11:25 PM

A man is dead after a hit-and-run in southeast Fresno, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Officers found a man in his 50s unresponsive on the road at Jensen and East avenues around 5:30 p.m Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police were seeking witnesses and surveillance video, but don’t have any suspects identified.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

