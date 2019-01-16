Man killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run

A man is dead after a hit-and-run in southeast Fresno, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.
Officers found a man in his 50s unresponsive on the road at Jensen and East avenues around 5:30 p.m Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police were seeking witnesses and surveillance video, but don’t have any suspects identified.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
