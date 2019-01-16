Hit by train in central Fresno, but survives

An early-morning Amtrak train struck a pedestrian in central Fresno on Wednesday, but the victim survived, police reported.
The incident took place near Wishon and Michigan avenues south of Shields Avenue about 6 a.m. It was not immediately known if the victim was a man or a woman. Police said the train brushed the pedestrian, causing non-life threatening injuries. The southbound train was delayed by the incident.
