Fresno man killed when two semi trucks collide, causing one big rig to overturn

A massive collision involving two semi trucks took the life of a Fresno man.
Harpreet Singh, 32, died Thursday after he stopped his semi truck on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in central Oklahoma and another semi truck proceeded to crash into him, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Singh was hauling chickens and had exited the vehicle to check on the refrigerant in his trailer when the other big rig slammed into the back of Singh’s semi, Tulsa television station KRJH reported.
Singh was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead from the massive injuries, officers said.
Baljinder Singh, 28, of Daly City also was in the Singh’s truck but was not injured, troopers added.
Juan T. Posadas, 56, of Mayflower, Ark., was driving the second truck, which had overturned. He refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries, newson6.com reported.
The driver’s condition at the time of the wreck and the cause of the collision remained under investigation.
