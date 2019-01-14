Local

Firefighters respond to three morning fires. Two people, one dog injured at one

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

January 14, 2019 09:39 AM

If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don't try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.
Fresno firefighters were busy fighting fires early Monday morning. Three people were displaced by one of those house fires in east-central Fresno.

The first fire was at a vacant central Fresno home on Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue just before 3 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Just an hour later, 31 firefighters responded to a second blaze at an east-central Fresno home on North Rowell and East Home avenues, Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said.

The residents at the home were initially alerted about the fire by a smoke detector, which wasn’t mounted on a ceiling, according to Castillo.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom of the roughly 1,500-square-feet home. Castillo said two people and a dog were treated on scene for minor burns.

The cause of the east-central Fresno fire is under investigation. The incident left an estimated $30,000 in damage, Castillo said. The Red Cross was assisting with housing since the fire damaged the home and left it without utilities.

Fresno firefighters responded to a third fire by 9 a.m. in Fresno County, near North Avenue and Trinity Avenue west of Kerman. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

