Firefighters respond to three morning fires. Two people, one dog injured at one

Fresno firefighters were busy fighting fires early Monday morning. Three people were displaced by one of those house fires in east-central Fresno.
The first fire was at a vacant central Fresno home on Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue just before 3 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.
Just an hour later, 31 firefighters responded to a second blaze at an east-central Fresno home on North Rowell and East Home avenues, Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said.
The residents at the home were initially alerted about the fire by a smoke detector, which wasn’t mounted on a ceiling, according to Castillo.
Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom of the roughly 1,500-square-feet home. Castillo said two people and a dog were treated on scene for minor burns.
The cause of the east-central Fresno fire is under investigation. The incident left an estimated $30,000 in damage, Castillo said. The Red Cross was assisting with housing since the fire damaged the home and left it without utilities.
Fresno firefighters responded to a third fire by 9 a.m. in Fresno County, near North Avenue and Trinity Avenue west of Kerman. There were no initial reports of injuries.
