Bullet fired through vehicle causes driver to crash into tree in Fresno County

A driver slammed into a tree Sunday afternoon near Kerman after someone fired a round from a gun that passed through the vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was driving on Kearney Boulevard near Bishop Avenue just before 2 p.m. when he was shot at, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bullet traveled through his car and he crashed into a tree. He hurt his hand in the crash, but was otherwise uninjured.
No information was immediately available about the shooter.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments