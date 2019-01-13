Local

Bullet fired through vehicle causes driver to crash into tree in Fresno County

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 13, 2019 03:08 PM

A driver slammed into a tree Sunday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2019, near Kerman after someone fired a round from a gun that passed through the vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
A driver slammed into a tree Sunday afternoon near Kerman after someone fired a round from a gun that passed through the vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was driving on Kearney Boulevard near Bishop Avenue just before 2 p.m. when he was shot at, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bullet traveled through his car and he crashed into a tree. He hurt his hand in the crash, but was otherwise uninjured.

No information was immediately available about the shooter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

