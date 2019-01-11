Two flu deaths confirmed in Fresno County. Officials say protect yourself

The first two flu-related deaths this season of Fresno County residents under the age of 65 were reported Friday.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed that one man and one woman were the two dead from the flu, though information about them was not immediately released.
The department is asking the public to help prevent the flu from spreading further in the county. Officials suggest residents get the flu vaccine and take other protective measures.
Since October 2018, 42 people in California have died from the flu, according to the Los Angeles Times. Half of the deaths this flu season, which begins in October and typically goes until May, have been of people younger than 65 years of age.
This year’s flu has shown to be weaker than last year’s, which claimed the lives of an estimated 80,000 Americans, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
