Bus crashes at busy intersection during rush hour in northeast Fresno

A FAX bus was involved in a collision with four other vehicles at Cedar and Alluvial avenues in northeast Fresno on Thursday, snarling rush-hour traffic during the evening commute.
The bus was headed south on Cedar when the driver got distracted talking to a passenger and ran a red light, said Fresno police Lt. Larry Bowman.
The bus first hit an SUV going east on Alluvial, and the collision sent both into the median and the northbound lanes of Cedar, hitting three vehicles, two more SUVs and a car, that were waiting at the red light.
There were two adult passengers and two children both, approximately age 12, in the bus.
One of the 12-year-olds and one of the adult passengers along with the driver of one of the car, a silver Honda, were taken to hospitals due to complaints of pain.
An air bag deployed in one of the vehicles and that likely prevented a fatality, Bowman said.
The police department’s accident reconstruction team is investigating because it’s a city bus.
