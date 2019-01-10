Local

One dead in two-car crash on Highway 41

By Jim Guy

January 10, 2019 11:04 AM

The California Highway Patrol closed both northbound and southbound directions of Highway 41 south of Yosemite Lakes in Madera County on Thursday morning after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on 41 north of Road 200. The roadway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The coroner will release information on the person who died in the crash.

