One dead in two-car crash on Highway 41

The California Highway Patrol closed both northbound and southbound directions of Highway 41 south of Yosemite Lakes in Madera County on Thursday morning after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on 41 north of Road 200. The roadway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
The coroner will release information on the person who died in the crash.
