An 83-year-old Tollhouse man is missing. His car may have been seen in Torrance

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Tollhouse man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.Glen Self left his home around 11 a.m. to go grocery shopping in Prather. He did not return home.Self is a diabetic without medication and considered at risk, according to a news release from The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
He is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 285 pounds. and was last since driving a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with the Oklahoma license plates AFX032.
The car was reportedly seen in Torrance, CA, early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
