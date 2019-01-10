Distracted driving in a big rig leads to destruction, big collision in Clovis

A big rig slammed into an apartment complex in Clovis on Wednesday night and police say distracted driving is to blame.
Miraculously, no one was injured as the semi crashed into five other vehicles before it hit the apartment on Ashlan Avenue, between Peach and Willow avenues.
Sgt. Vincent Weibert said the driver, in his 30s, was driving west on Ashlan when he got distracted by his phone and lost control. Clovis police officers actually saw the crash happen from nearby, and were on the scene right away, Weibert said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
Dozens of people looked on as the scene stretched down the street and mangled cars were towed away. A light pole fell and vehicle parts were scattered down the road.
Weibert said several people live inside the apartment that was hit. It is damaged from the outside, but it is still inhabitable.
The driver is cooperating and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, Weibert said.
Victor Preciado lives in one of the apartment complexes on the block, and said both his cars, including the new one he just bought two days ago are now destroyed. They were parked on the street when the semi barreled through.
He was home when the truck lost control.
“I heard a big thunder and my cousin and me ran out,” he said.
Preciado’s cousin also lost his car.
“His went over the fire extinguisher and my Escalade turned,” he said. “No one was hurt though. That was good.”
Comments