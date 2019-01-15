Around the Valley | Fix your dog for free, bestselling author town hall

SPCA offers free spays and neuters in certain ZIP codes
Fresno residents in two ZIP codes can have their dogs spayed or neutered for free thanks to a donation to the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals.
PetSmart awarded $12,000 to the local SPCA, allowing residents in the 93702 and 93706 ZIP codes to fill out an application to get their dogs fixed.
To apply to the “Fixin’ Fresno” program, visit the SPCA gift store at 103 S. Hughes Ave. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dogs must be between 4 months and 5 years old to qualify.
The grant will provide free surgeries until the money runs out, said SPCA spokesman Walter Salvari.
Valley residents who do not qualify can also look into the Snip-N-Chip program, which offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries to low-income families.
Author on New York Times bestseller list to speak at Saroyan Theatre
Molecular biologist, researcher, and professor John Medina will speak at the William Saroyan Theatre on Jan. 23 as part of the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series.
Medina has authored 10 books, including his New York Times bestseller “Brain Rules: 12 Principles for Surviving and Thriving at Work, Home and School.”
Medina’s focus is on the genes behind brain development and psychiatric conditions.
Tickets are $45, and free for students with a valid ID. The lecture begins at 10:30 a.m.
