New Fresno City Council members take oaths at City Hall

Two new Fresno City Council members were sworn in Thursday during a ceremony at City Hall that also honored two outgoing councilmen.
District 3 Councilman Oliver Baines and District 7 Councilman Clint Olivier said their farewells to their colleagues and constituents.
Miguel Arias was sworn in by his children, Anaii and Diego Zavala-Arias, to represent District 3. Nelson Esparza was sworn in by his partner, Sandra Garcia, to represent District 7.
District 1 Council member Esmeralda Soria was sworn in for her second term in office. She did not face a challenger in the November election. District 5 Councilman Luis Chavez was sworn in to his first official term after filling the vacant seat two years ago.
The program kicked off with performances by the Hmong traditional dance group Viv Ncaus Koom Siab and the mariachi band from Roosevelt High School.
