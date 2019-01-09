Firefighters knock down blaze at Fresno homeless encampment

Fresno firefighters Wednesday knocked down a fire that broke out at a group of tents in the city’s Chinatown, on a strip of land overlooking Highway 99 at Mariposa Street.
Firefighters were called to the area about 7 a.m. by a Fresno police officer who spotted the blaze.
The blaze apparently started as a warming fire started by occupants on the cold, damp day.
Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said no one was injured.
