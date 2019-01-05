Local

Several vehicles stuck in Shaver Lake area from snow storm

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

January 05, 2019 07:16 PM

California Highway Patrol in Fresno said it has received multiple 911 calls from motorists. CHP said the recent snow storm has resulted thousands of vehicles to get stuck, as well as caused multiple wrecks.
California Highway Patrol in Fresno said it has received multiple 911 calls from motorists. CHP said the recent snow storm has resulted thousands of vehicles to get stuck, as well as caused multiple wrecks. Courtesy California Highway Patrol-Fresno
California Highway Patrol in Fresno said it has received multiple 911 calls from motorists. CHP said the recent snow storm has resulted thousands of vehicles to get stuck, as well as caused multiple wrecks. Courtesy California Highway Patrol-Fresno

Warning to those traveling to or from the Shaver Lake area.

California Highway Patrol in Fresno said the recent snow storm has resulted in several vehicles getting stuck, as well as causing multiple wrecks.

CHP said it has received multiple 911 calls from motorists and is sending plows and extra CHP units, along with all available tow trucks in the area to assist.

Victor Taylor, a public information officer with the CHP, said there were 61 disabled vehicles and 12 traffic collisions.

The National National Weather Service in Hanford said six to eight inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Shaver Lake through noon Sunday.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  