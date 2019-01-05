Several vehicles stuck in Shaver Lake area from snow storm

Warning to those traveling to or from the Shaver Lake area.
California Highway Patrol in Fresno said the recent snow storm has resulted in several vehicles getting stuck, as well as causing multiple wrecks.
CHP said it has received multiple 911 calls from motorists and is sending plows and extra CHP units, along with all available tow trucks in the area to assist.
Victor Taylor, a public information officer with the CHP, said there were 61 disabled vehicles and 12 traffic collisions.
The National National Weather Service in Hanford said six to eight inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Shaver Lake through noon Sunday.
