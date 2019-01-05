Terrible industrial accident in Fresno County kills two men

Two people died in an industrial accident Saturday morning at Vista Verde Ranch in southwest Fresno County, according to CalFire.
The Fresno County Fire responded to the accident around 11:15 a.m. on Harlan and Stanislaus avenues, along with emergency medical services.
Both victims were pronounced dead by paramedics. Their names were not released but were 66 and 31 years old.
Deputies learned an almond shaker machine stopped working, so a mechanic and the machine operator tried to repair it.
One of the men crawled under the machine and disconnected the hydraulic hoses for the shaker arm.
However, they did not set the arm down on the ground ahead of time.
So when the hoses were disconnected, the arm fell and crushed both men.
Other workers around the area found the victims and called deputies.
Cal Osha is investigating the incident.
