Around the Valley | Parkinson’s summit, Girl Scout cookie drop

Conference to educate public on how to live with Parkinson’s disease
The Parkinson’s Foundation is bringing its third annual educational summit to Fresno on Jan. 26.
The conference will bring together a diverse group of experts from fields like neurology, law, real estate, occupational and physical therapy and social work teach others how to live well with Parkinson’s disease.
The Greater Fresno Parkinson’s Support Group is co-hosting the event at the Hope Lutheran Church at 364 E. Barstow Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Lunch will be provided. To register or get more information, call 800-473-4636 or visit parkinson.org/fresno.
Girl Scouts seek volunteers for cookie event
The Girl Scout cookie season has begun, and volunteers are invited to help get cookies to booths around the Central Valley in anticipation of the first day of sales.
Volunteers will unload truckloads of cookies on Feb. 2 onto Girl Scouts vehicles to be delivered to booths, according to spokeswoman Amanda Romo. Sales begin Feb. 3 and continue through March 10.
There are two “Mega Drop” locations in the Valley: In Fresno, at Courtesy Moving and Storage, 3515 N. Sabre Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at the Sequoia Mall in Visalia, 3303 S. Mooney Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in volunteering on Feb. 2 should contact Sandra Aguilar at saguilar@girlscoutsccs.org.
