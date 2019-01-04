Around the Valley | Parkinson’s summit, Girl Scout cookie drop

CRAIG KOHLRUSS/THE FRESNO BEE Parent volunteer Brenda McLain of Fresno helps to load cases of Girl Scout thin mint cookies in the parking lot of the Save Mart Center during the annual Girl Scout Mega-Drop cookie dispursment Sunday, February 24, 2013. Girl Scouts will be looking to sell the cookies in the next three weeks. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/THE FRESNO BEE Fresno Bee Staff Photo