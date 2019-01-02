Planning a Yosemite daytrip from Fresno? You’re likely going to have to take the long way

The good news is that Yosemite National Park remains open, despite a government shutdown that has closed some campgrounds and restrooms within the park.
Travelers can still get into the park, though officials have announced they will be limiting access along the Highway 41 corridor during peak visitation hours.
This is of particular note for day-trippers, or those planning to visit the ski and snowboard area and the like.
A check point will be set up at the park’s south entrance from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those with reservations for lodging or camping within the park. Residents and guests staying in Yosemite Valley, Yosemite West and Wawona will be permitted access to drive along Highway 41.
All other guests are being asked to enter the park via Highway 140 at El Portal Road.
Already, services are limited due to the lapse in federal appropriations caused by the government shutdown. Wawona Campground, Hodgdon Meadow Campground, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Crane Flat Snow Play Area and Goat Meadow Snow Play Area, located just outside the South Entrance of Yosemite National Park, have been closed due to impacts from human waste and public safety concerns, according to the park service.
It also issued a reminder that normal park rules and regulations still apply and violators will be cited. You can look at all the regulations (like keeping your dogs on a leash and off park trails) online at www.nps.gov.
