Fire causes thousands in damages to Romain Center in Fresno

By Marilyn Castaneda

January 01, 2019 04:59 PM

A New Year’s Day fire caused major damage to the Romain Neighborhood Center in central Fresno, Fresno firefighters confirmed.

Fire first ignited on the exterior of the building just after 3 a.m. Tuesday and traveled inside. It took about 20 to 30 minutes to bring under control, said Fresno Fire Spokesman Robert Castillo.

The building is left with no power and damages are estimated at $100,000.

According to Castillo, the facility is often used for youth programs and other community activities. It was unclear when the center might be able to reopen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

