Former Fresno TV anchorman dies at 43 years old

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

December 27, 2018 11:17 PM

Chris Burrous, a former TV anchorman in Fresno who went on to become a popular on-air personality in Los Angeles, has died at 43 years old. Glendale Police are investigating his death.
Chris Burrous, a former TV anchorman in Fresno who went on to become a popular on-air personality in Los Angeles, has died.

He was 43 years old.

Mr. Burrous worked at KGPE from 2001-2003, serving as a morning anchor for the local CBS affiliate.

KTLA, where Mr. Burrous has worked for the past seven years, confirmed the anchorman’s passing late Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family,” KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement. “Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers.

“He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Glendale Police are investigating his death.

In a news release by the Glendale Police, the police department received a call from a male who said Mr. Burrous had passed out and was possibly not breathing, and indicated they were at the Days Inn in Glendale.

The caller also indicated he might have possibly overdosed, according to Glendale Police.

Mr. Burrous spent the majority of his career working in central California, with stops also in Sacramento (KMAX) and Bakersfield (KGET).

He is survived by his wife Ma Do-Burrous, who’s a fellow journalist, and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

Bryant-Jon Anteola

