Around the Valley | Break the Barriers, Bitwise receive grants, court service to expand hours, and more

Bitwise awarded grant to train workers for tech jobs
Bitwise Industries received a $350,000 grant to train workers in the Valley for middle-wage jobs in the tech industry, according to a Dec. 18 announcement from the tech business.
The two-year grant will support Geekwise Academy’s Web Developer Job Readiness Programs. To date, 3,500 students have been through the program, a population that is more than 50 percent female, 50 percent, minority and 20 percent first generation, according to Bitwise.
Break the Barriers receives $100,000 grant
Break the Barriers, a local nonprofit that offers dance and sports classes for people of all abilities, is one step closer to opening a year-round pool after receiving a $100,000 donation from the Sieg and Doris Fischer Foundation on Dec. 20.
The grant will help open a pool that will be used to offer swim lessons to children, adults and veterans, according to Break the Barriers spokeswoman Hanna Hinson.
Sieg and Doris Fischer founded AGI Publishing Inc., or the Valley Yellow Pages, in 1985.
Court’s Self-Help Center to expand hours
The Fresno County Superior Court is expanding its Self-Help Service Center after receiving an increase in funds from the state, according to spokeswoman Suzanne Abi-Rached.
Beginning Jan. 1, the center, located at 1130 O Street, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will also reach out to remote parts of the county in order to increase access to services.
The Self-Help Center assists the public by providing law assistance at little to no cost. Help with adoption, termination of parental rights, marriage dissolution/legal separation/nullity, child custody, child support, protective and restraining orders, small claims, unlawful detainers, emancipation and name change is available.
Staff will be available to answer questions, and depending on resources, review documents on a first-come first-served basis, Abi-Rached said. The center can be reached by phone at 559-457-2100.
Tachi Palace community donates more than $5,000 to no-kill animal shelter
Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino raised $5,868 for Valley Animal Haven durings its December community breakfast.
A total of $2,934 was donated at the door by 435 people, and the Santa Rosa Rancheria matched that amount to give to the non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.
The shelter’s director, Pam Brasil, said she will use the money to purchase food, pet supplies, cleaning products and to help animals in need.
