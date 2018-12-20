Sloane Stephens and Quincy Pondexter pair up to help a few lucky Fresno families

Two Fresno pro athletes are teaming up to help a few local families for the holidays.
Tennis star Sloane Stephens and NBA veteran Quincy Pondexter announced on social media Thursday that they are looking for five families near the Fresno area to gift them $200 toward Christmas gifts as part of their latest efforts to help the city they grew up in.
Stephens and Pondexter are taking nominations through social media and said they will pick winners in the next couple of days.
Winners will get to spend time with Pondexter and Stephens on the afternoon of Christmas Eve as they pick out and buy Christmas presents together for the family’s children at a local Target store.
Stephens won the U.S. Open last year and has become one of the bigger names in women’s tennis.
Stephens spent her early childhood in Fresno before moving at 10 years old to Florida to attend a tennis academy. Stephens still has family friends in the area.
Pondexter is in his seventh season in the NBA, currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
A San Joaquin Memorial High graduate, Pondexter still lives in Fresno and often donates to the city and publicly roots for the prosperity of Fresno.
In total through the help of the Poverello House and two Boys and Girls Clubs in Fresno, Pondexter and Stephens will have helped out 25 families this holiday season.
