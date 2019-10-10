Fresno industrial plant evacuated after apparent hazmat accident

jguy@fresnobee.com

Workers at a south Fresno industrial plant have been evacuated after an apparent hazardous material accident Thursday morning.

Fresno Fire officials said a vat of chemicals overheated at General Coatings, sending fumes throughout a building in the 1200 block of North Avenue.

North is closed just west of Highway 99.

General Coatings makes spray foam roofing systems, according to the company website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No other information was immediately available.