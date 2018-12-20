Employees evacuated due to apparent hazmat situation at Fresno industrial plant

General Coatings employees were evacuated Thursday morning due to a potential hazardous materials situation in a building at the facility south of downtown Fresno.
Fresno Fire officials said a vat of chemicals overheated at the industrial plant, sending fumes throughout a building.
General Coatings, an insulation foam and roof coatings manufacturer, is in the North Pointe Business Park in the 1200 block of East North Avenue.
Employees at nearby Pepsi Co. are sheltering in place.
North Avenue is closed just west of Highway 99.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
