Fresno police were up early, shopping for 200 kids at the Heroes and Helpers event

Members of the Fresno Police Department and American Ambulance did their Christmas shopping early; as in 5 a.m.
The group spent two hours at the Target at River Park before the store opened Wednesday, shopping and wrapping gifts for more than 200 children. It was part of the Heroes and Helpers event, in its 18th year. The event was put on in partnership with the department, American Ambulance, Neighborhood Watch Association, Target, Best Tours and Travel Santa Claus.
The gifts were delivered to children at Martin Park shelter and Heaton Elementary School.
