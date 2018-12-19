Local

Fresno police were up early, shopping for 200 kids at the Heroes and Helpers event

Fresno Bee Staff

December 19, 2018 12:20 PM

Heroes and Helpers makes Christmas dreams come true for kids

The Heroes and Helpers shopping event began predawn at Target at River Park with Fresno police officers, American Ambulance personnel and other organizations filling kids' Christmas wish lists, then a special delivery from Santa.
By
Up Next
The Heroes and Helpers shopping event began predawn at Target at River Park with Fresno police officers, American Ambulance personnel and other organizations filling kids' Christmas wish lists, then a special delivery from Santa.
By

Members of the Fresno Police Department and American Ambulance did their Christmas shopping early; as in 5 a.m.

The group spent two hours at the Target at River Park before the store opened Wednesday, shopping and wrapping gifts for more than 200 children. It was part of the Heroes and Helpers event, in its 18th year. The event was put on in partnership with the department, American Ambulance, Neighborhood Watch Association, Target, Best Tours and Travel Santa Claus.

The gifts were delivered to children at Martin Park shelter and Heaton Elementary School.

  Comments  