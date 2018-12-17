8-year-old girl killed by train near downtown Fresno

Police are investigating the death of an 8-year old-girl who was killed by a train Monday night.
Officers were called a section of track near Belmont avenue and Diana street at 5:51 p.m., where witnesses told police several children had been playing.
The train had been stopped, witnesses told police, and the girl became stuck when it started to move southbound and then dragged her about 100 yards..
The girl’s mother had been notified and was on the scene when police arrived.
