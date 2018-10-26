Man dies from jump off Fresno freeway overpass, CHP reports

A man who jumped off a freeway overpass in Fresno on Friday morning died of his injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the man was in his 40s. CHP and Fresno police officers rushed to the scene in response to reports that the man was on the Highway 41 overpass at Bullard Avenue and standing above the northbound lanes. Officers shut down traffic during the incident.
The victim landed in the median between the north and south lanes. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he passed away.
