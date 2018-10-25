Lindsay man killed in crash at intersection

A Lindsay man, 43, died Wednesday afternoon after he was involved in a collision with another driver on a rural Tulare County Road.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. as the driver was westbound on Avenue 245 in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup approaching a stop sign at Road 212. Jedediah Choate, 37, of Exeter was northbound on Road 212 and had the right of way.
The CHP said the Lindsay driver did not yield for a stop sign and drove in front of Choate’s Ford Ranger pickup. The Ranger broadsided the Chevrolet, sending the Chevrolet into a a large tree. The Ranger overturned in the crash. The Chevrolet driver died at the scene. Choate sustained minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments