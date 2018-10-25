Boy on bicycle dies in crash with pickup

A 15-year-old boy was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup near Terra Bella, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The accident took place about 3:10 p.m. at Road 256 and Avenue 88 south of Porterville.
The CHP said the boy, from Terra Bella, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was eastbound on 88 approaching 256 approaching a stop sign. Daniel Ochoa, 31, of Lindsay was northbound on 256 at a speed of about 55 mph and had the right of way.
The bicyclist did not yield at the stop sign and was struck by Ochoa’s GMC after Ochoa tried to avoid a crash. The boy was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died.
Comments