At-risk adult reported missing in Madera County. Public asked to help

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing at-risk adult.
Tyler Barr Jr., 23, was last heard from shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last known to be in the area of Blackstone and Clinton avenues in Fresno.
Barr left his home in Madera around 8:30 p.m. Sunday but has not been seen by his family since. He requires daily life-sustaining medication that he has been without for almost two days, police said.
He is described as a white male adult, brown hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-8, and 155 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing, but he often wears blue tennis shoes with orange laces.
Anyone with information should contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770. Anyone who sees Barr should call 911.
