In Fresno District 7 council race, both candidates use MAGA hat in smear ads

Both Nelson Esparza and Brian Whelan sent out mailers depicting their opponent wearing President Donald Trump’s signature red Make America Great Again baseball cap in their race for the District 7 seat on the Fresno City Council.
“I think this is probably the only race where you’ll find each candidate trying to tie the other to Trump,” said Jeffrey Cummins, a political science professor at Fresno State. “At least when you have candidates of two different parties in the race, it’s definitely a rarity these days to see.”
Esparza, a Democrat, sent out a mailer pointing out his opponent’s Republican affiliation. It depicted Whelan wearing the red cap with a red heart button reading “TRUMP” on his lapel. The ad refers to Whelan as “Lyin’ Brian Whelan.”
Whelan, likewise, sent a mailer with a photo of Esparza wearing the red hat and standing next to Trump.
“Both candidates are recognizing that this is an anti Trump constituency,” Cummins said about District 7, which is in central Fresno and includes parts of old Fig Garden, Manchester Center, the VA hospital and parts of the Belmont corridor.
Cummins said since Esparza is a Democrat, it’s easier to tie Whelan to Trump.
Whelan said he sent the mailer in response to negative ads from Esparza’s campaign. The mailer on one side says Esparza told an audience of veterans that on immigration, “Federal law trumps local and state laws.” But last week at a forum hosted by Fresno Building Healthy Communities, Esparza said he would support a city legal defense fund.
“The real message is on the flip side of it,” Whelan said. “It has to do with him being an ambitious politician who is going to say or do anything (to get elected).”
Whelan also mentioned another mailer paid for by the Fresno County Democratic Party saying he supports slashing Medicare.
“I don’t want to do that,” he said. “Even if I did, I can’t at city hall. It’s an absurdity.”
When he first saw the image of himself wearing the MAGA hat, Esparza said he was “astonished.”
“It was really an image I never thought I’d see,” he said. “The feeling that followed was amusement.”
Esparza said the mailer misrepresents his political values.
“I think a line was crossed,” he said. “Being a Democrat, I have no affiliation with Donald Trump or his policies.”
Esparza said he sent the mailers pointing out Whelan’s party affiliation to clear up any confusion voters may have. Constituents reported to Esparza that Whelan tried passing himself off as a Democrat, he said.
Cummins said it’s unusual for national politics to trickle down into local races.
“Typically you don’t see City Council candidates tied to presidents,” he said. “It’s more the norm to see presidents tied to U.S. senators or house members.”
Fresno City Council seats are nonpartisan. Whelan and Esparza are competing to replace Councilman Clint Olivier, who has served two terms and is barred by term limits from running again.
