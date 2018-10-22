Check those taquitos. Possible salmonella contamination causes massive Ruiz recall

More than 2.4 million pounds of frozen taquitos are being recalled due to possible contaminations.
The ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos from Dinuba-based Ruiz Food Products Inc. were were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10 and shipped nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, said in a statement Friday.
The diced onions used in the products may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, the USDA said.
Affected by the recall are:
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco and Cheese Taquito,” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.
The products will have the establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. Symptoms of salmonellosis (from Salmonella) include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating. Listeriosis (from listeria) can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, mostly in older adults of those with weakened immune systems.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products, but the USDA suggests anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. And, as always the USDA, urges anyone who have bought these products to throw them away.
