Kerman woman dies in one-car crash, CHP reports

A 31-year-old Kerman woman was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash southwest of the city, the California Highway Patrol reported. She was identified as Kimberly Delgado, 31.
The crash took place just before 1:30 a.m. as the driver, in a 2014 Mazda 2, was westbound on Jensen Avenue west of Modoc Avenue when she crossed into the eastbound lane of Jensen and slammed into a large tree. She died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the fatality.
