Motorcycle fire spreads to Fresno duplex, firefighters say

A motorcycle apparently caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to a duplex in central Fresno, firefighters reported.
The fire was reported about 7: 30 a.m. on Terrace Avenue just west of Fresno Street. Arriving firefighters found that flames from the blaze quickly had spread to the attic of the structure, forcing them to cut holes in the roof to vent flames.
No one was hurt in the fire, according to spokesman Robert Castillo. The amount of damage and just how the motorcycle caught fire is under investigation.
