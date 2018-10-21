Body found in rundown home. Fresno County deputies calling it a suspicious death

A man scrapping for metal found a body inside a rundown home on Willow Avenue near Jensen Avenue on Sunday, deputies said.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 4 p.m. and deputies found the body of a man inside the house, said Sgt. Quintin Hawkins. Part of Willow Avenue was blocked off into the evening as deputies investigated.
The man was in his late 20 or early 30s and had been at the scene for 24 to 36 hours, according to the coroner’s estimates. There was trauma on the body and the death is being called suspicious, Hawkins said, but it hasn’t been determined whether it is a homicide or if the man died from natural causes.
It appeared that the victim had been squatting in the home, Hawkins said.
Detectives are still investigating.
