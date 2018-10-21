Man sent to hospital after he was hit by 91-year-old driver, CHP says

A man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was hit as he crossed a street west of Highway 99 in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol says.
Officer Ryan Murakoshi said Sunday morning that a 91-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 pickup hit the man as he crossed Marks Avenue north of Belmont Avenue. Murakoshi said that stretch of Marks Avenue has a designated crosswalk but the man who was hit was not using the crosswalk.
The driver apparently made attempts to avoid hitting the man as the pedestrian reached the east edge of Marks Avenue, but could not do so. The man suffered major injuries and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The accident was reported around 9:15 p.m
The driver isn’t facing any charges. Murakoshi said he waited on scene for the CPH to arrive. The names of the driver and the injured man were not released.
