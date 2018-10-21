Young people interested in a career with the CHP can first try the Explorer program

As a community outreach officer for the California Highway Patrol, I have amazing opportunities to attend various community events throughout the San Joaquin Valley. While at these events, I often get asked if the CHP offers a youth mentoring program. There seems to be a large number of teenagers within the Valley who aspire to one day become CHP officers. If you happen to have the same question, the answer is yes!
The CHP offers an explorer program designed for young men and women who are looking to gain the skills and knowledge needed to serve the people of California. The program works to help mold young people into responsible and productive citizens who understand dedication and commitment. Explorers get the opportunity to go on ride-alongs with officers; here they get a look at a CHP officer’s daily responsibilities. By working closely with officers, Explorers will learn aspects of law enforcement while getting a firsthand look of how the CHP serves the community. The experience will be directly applicable to not only a future in law enforcement but life. The program is also recognized as a feeder program into the CHP cadet application process.
A list of the Explorer activities include:
▪ Competitions: Explorers will be given the opportunity to test their skills with traffic stops and building searches in real life-scenario-based situations. These competitions are designed to be demanding on Explorers both physically and mentally.
▪ Meetings: Explorers meet monthly or bimonthly to learn about CHP policies, practice vehicles stops, perform arrests and drill on issuing citations.
▪ Physical fitness training: This helps Explorers achieve the minimum qualifications of a CHP officer applicant, which is measured in a physical ability test. The test includes a 1.5-mile run, push-ups, sit-ups and a 300 meter sprint.
▪ Community Service: Explorers assist with the CHP application process by attending the physical ability test, assisting at child safety seat events, staffing public information booths and assisting at DUI checkpoints with traffic control.
Explorers represent the department and must at all times maintain a professional image while performing their duties. In addition, applicants must meet the following requirements; be between the ages of 15-21, have an interest in law enforcement, have at least a 2.0 GPA, no drug or alcohol use and they cannot have any felony convictions.
I have worked with several Explorers and I find their desire and determination of becoming a CHP officer admirable. We currently have nine area offices within the Central Division that host an Explorer post. These offices are located in the Fresno, Madera, Visalia, Los Banos, Modesto, Merced, Hanford, Buttonwillow and Bakersfield. Contact your local CHP office for more information.
Comments