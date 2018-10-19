Fresno woman killed in fall during Madera County hike

A Fresno woman died Wednesday after a fall while hiking in Madera County, the Madera County sheriff reported.
The fatal incident took place as Jamie Eischen, 37, was walking with a companion in the area of Cascadel Falls. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said Eischen crossed a creek to explore a cave when she stepped on a pile of debris near the edge of a cliff and the debris pile broke loose, causing her to lose her footing and slip.
Eischen fell about 50 feet onto a granite slab and rolled into water at the foot of the cliff. Her companion hiked to the area where Eischen landed and attempted CPR.
Eischen did not regain consciousness, and 911 was called. Emergency rescuers were not able to revive Eischen and she died at the scene.
The sheriff’s spokeswoman said preliminarily the death was ruled an accident. As is normal in an investigation, toxicology tests are pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to fall the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770.
