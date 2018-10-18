Was Hidden Cash back in Fresno? Yes, but not everyone got the clues

When Hidden Cash first hit Fresno in 2014, it triggered a social media frenzy, not to mention traffic jams around Woodward Park, where thousands showed up to hunt for the nearly $1,900 hidden away in envelopes and Pez candy dispeners.
When Hidden Cash started Tweeting again earlier this month, then this week that it would be in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, people took note.
The time around, the event started in a parking lot near the Save Mart Center and seemed less like an all-inclusive scavenger hunt and more like a fully planned publicity stunt for the online slot machine game Slotomania, complete with VIP swag and a bus wrapped like a billboard.
Yes, there was $2,000 was up for grabs, but clues to the whereabouts were given only to those who registered through Slotomania and were called with the address and told to show up at 1 p.m. Between 300 and 400 people showed up to get clues, according to the event’s organizers.
Of course, not everyone who tried to register got the call, according to replies to a post from Hidden Cash on Twitter.
At least one person was nice enough to share out the clue and it looks like the money was at Woodward Park again.
In all, there were just three winners. Two people found envelopes with $500. One person found two envelopes with $500 each, organizers said.
