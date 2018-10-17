Police investigating fatal central Fresno motorcycle crash

Fresno police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that started when the rider fled from a traffic stop early Wednesday, according to authorities.
The motorcyclist died in a high speed crash near West and McKinley avenues.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies attempted to pull over the rider for a vehicle infraction, but he sped away. The deputies broke off pursuit and contacted the Fresno police helicopter and the crash took place moments later.
Police are conducting the crash investigation and the rider has not been identified.
Comments